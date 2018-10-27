Share:

The Lahore High Court Friday stayed the suspension order of an XEN, Basharat Ali, over of hefty electricity bill. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was hearing the petition moved by the suspended official. The petitioner told the court through his lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn that he was suspended without any inquiry, thus, his suspension was unlawful. He said the daughter of of Habib Jalib complained about hefty bill against SDO but the action was taken against the XEN. He asked the court to suspend operation on the suspension order. Justice Najafi suspended the suspension order and sought replies from Lesco officials till November 20. On Facebook, Tahira posted: “I am extremely worried because I am a victim of overbilling for the last two months. Two months ago, I got a bill amounting to Rs63, 253, out of which I paid Rs22, 326 in installments but this month, despite a significant change in the weather, I still received a bill of Rs31, 267 and adding the previous one, I now have to pay Rs78, 527.