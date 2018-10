Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has sealed businesses of 50 more quacks in 10 tehsils and one town of the city. As per details, the PHC teams had visited 276 treatment centres, and as per data, 102 premises of quacks had been converted into other businesses. The maximum number of 12 quackery centres were closed down in Nosheran Virkaan, five each in Jalalpur Peerwala, Kot Radha Kishen and Nishter Town (Lahore), Kot Momin 4, and three each in Bahawalpur Saddar and Safdarabad.