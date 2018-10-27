Share:

KARACHI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) West, Shadia Jaffer carried out raids on illegal "Bachat Bazars" in different areas of the district West, here on Friday.

Encroachments on roads, markets, commercial zones and other areas were also removed, said a statement.

Shadia Jaffer said no encroachments would be tolerated in the district and strict legal action would be taken against the people involved in such activities.

She also appealed to the traders’ community and residents of the district to cooperate with the authorities.

Pakistan Red Crescent plants more than 150 saplings

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP):Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh (PRCS), planted more than 150 saplings with support of Sindh Forest Department in its week-long celebrations in connection with the International Day of Climate Change.

The PRCS conducted an awareness session, said a statement on Friday.

The PRCS collaborated with different educational institutes to raise awareness among 1000 participants.

The celebrations were conducted at Dawood Engineering and Technology University, Major Zia ul Din High School, Institute of Environmental Science, University of Karachi and SOS village Karachi.