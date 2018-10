Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued schedule for election on two vacant Senate seats from Punjab.

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the election can be filed from 29th to 31st of this month. Polling will be held on 15th of the next month in Punjab Assembly. The seats fell vacant due to disqualification of PML-N senators Haroon Akhtar Khan and Sadia Abbasi.