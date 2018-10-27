Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Islamabad High Court Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while approaching the Supreme Court on Friday challenged recommendation of his removal by the Supreme Judicial Council in the backdrop of his allegations against Pakistan premier’s intelligence agency for its interference in the affairs of judiciary.

He requested the top court to set aside the recommendation and subsequent notification of the President issued on October 11 as being void, illegal and unconstitutional.

He said the SJC’s opinion and the subsequent notification of his removal was mala fide, coram non judice, against the established norms of natural justice, being made in undue haste and devoid of any merits.

The petition filed by Advocate Hamid Khan on behalf of Siddiqui submitted that it is not matter of individual judge but independence of the whole institution which is no more secure after the SJC’s recommendation, adding the bias of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Senior Puisine Judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who expressed their views are apparent, on the face of record.

Siddiqui stated that the members of SJC seem to have concluded that he was lying with respect to the matters set out in his speech, despite not allowing for any evidentiary proceedings to determine this matter.

It stated that as admitted in Paragraph 20 of the Impugned Order, in response to Siddiqui speech, the Chief Justice of Pakistan clarified in open court that the “Judiciary was absolutely independent of any extraneous influence and was not under any siege or institutional capture.

”How could the honourable Chief Justice arrive at such a conclusion in response to the reported observations of Justice Siddiqui regarding Superior Judiciary with respect to a matter that was sub-judice and required further investigation?” Siddiqui questioned.

It added that contrary to claims in the Impugned Order, making such statements on matters sub-judice and without the aid of any inquiry or proper investigation erodes the credibility of the Chief Justice and hence also the judiciary.

It is submitted that it is well known fact that chief justice of Pakistan had expressed his bias openly and publically which disqualified him from hearing the complaint against the petitioner.

The petition stated that Siddiqui was discriminated against for making a public speech while the worthy Chairman SJC Mian Saqib Nisar went on making speeches, addressing bar councils, attending conventions and meeting members of the armed forces including the chief of army staff, chief of air staff and even declaring that whole judiciary was incompetent.

It may also be noted that the worthy Chairman also made comments and remarked almost contemptuous about Chief Justice Irshad Hassan Khan during the court proceedings. It is submitted that proceedings are very solemn, the petition stated.