SIALKOT-The Sialkot exporters urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to announce a special package for the promotion of trade and export of Sialkot-based products like sports goods, surgical instruments, leather goods and musical instruments' industries.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), TDAP Secretary Bashir Shah has pledged to make efforts to ensure hurdle-free access of Sialkot-made export products to the international markets.

PSGMEA Chairman Ch Muhammad Arshad presided over the meeting. The TDAP secretary said that it was implementing its "export-friendly" policy to encourage the exporters at every level besides focusing on export promotion.

"TDAP will also encourage the Sialkot exporters to tap the international trade and export markets. The Sialkot exporters have the great potential to explore and capture the world export markets by exporting their best quality traditional and non-traditional products," he revealed.

Sialkot business community's leader Riazud Din Sheikh, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SVP Waqas Akram Awan, Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Khalilur Rehman Mughal, and representatives of all the other main trade bodies were also present.

Local administration has decided to monitor the activities of the nomad people besides conducting a survey of the families living in cottages in outskirts of the urban areas.

According to the senior officials, the nomad families would be registered after their fresh verification by the local security agencies, as it was learnt that the nomad people are found directly or indirectly involved in crime.

The officials added that about 20,000 nomad families had been residing in the slum areas of Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts but the administration has no official record of these nomads.

Thus, the administration has decided to compile fresh record and data of the nomad families after their proper verification by the local security agencies.