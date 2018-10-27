Share:

LAHORE - Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced third quarterly results for the year 2018.

The company earned Rs 70.68 billion as sales revenue, 22% higher than last year owing to higher offtake. FFC’s net profit recorded an improvement of around 44% to Rs 8.53 billion translating in earnings per share of Rs 6.70 for the period ended September 30, 2018. The Board of Directors has also announced third interim dividend of Rs1.8 per share with an aggregate distribution of Rs 4.95 per share for the nine months of 2018.