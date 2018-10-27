Share:

KIGALI:- FIFA are to double the prize money on offer at the women's World Cup in time for next year's tournament in France, president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Friday. Speaking at the end of a FIFA Council meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Infantino confirmed an overall contribution of $50 million for the 24 participating nations. This is, he said, "more than three times the amount paid in 2015," when the competition was held in Canada. "Concretely this means a 100 percent increase in prize money from 15 to $30 million," Infantino added.