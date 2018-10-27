Share:

rawalpindi - A huge fire broke out at Transformer Factory located at Trolley Ada in Gondal Market, within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad, informed Recue 1122 on Thursday. No loss of life or injury was reported during the inferno, the rescuers added. The reason behind fire was yet to be ascertained by police, they said.Thick and black clouds of smoke were emitting from the incident place creating fear among the residents of twin cities.

Soon after fire, the fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 and other civic bodies rushed to the place and extinguished fire.

“Due To hectic efforts of Rescue 1122 and other fire-fighters, the fire has been controlled whereas the process of cooling is underway,” said Usman Gujar, a spokesman to Rescue 1122.