LAHORE - In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has been decided to setup shelters for deserving passengers. Under the pilot project, five shelter homes will be established within sixty days in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given formal approval of this project here Friday. Welfare of the general public is an important agenda of PTI government; he said and added that no stone will be left unturned in this regard.

The purpose of building shelter homes is to provide necessary shelter to the poor people visiting Lahore. It will save poor people from sleeping under the open sky during the winter season. After the success of pilot project in Lahore, this beneficial scheme will be extended to other cities of the province as well.