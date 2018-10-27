Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to curb the menace of corruption and corrupt practices, the federal government Friday decided to introduce a new legislation against corruption in the country and the draft of the law will be tabled in the Parliament soon.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem said that the government is planning to introduce a new law to curb corruption.

The Whistleblower Protection Bill will be presented in the Parliament and at provincial legislatures as its draft is ready while it will also ensure protection for those pointing out corruption, said Naseem.

“The law will invite countrymen to identify the corrupt and whistleblowers will get 20 per cent of the ill-gotten money and assets recovered from such people,” the minister added.

He said that an impartial commission will be set up to look into the complaints of corruption and the names of whistleblowers will be kept secret.

The minister also invited political parties to give their input, saying they should be on the same page in order to clamp down on corruption.

The minister said that commission will screen the complaints which may be also forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) after the screening.

He said that NAB has lot of cases to investigate and its time may be saved if there is any other body to help it in rooting out the corruption adding that Chairman of the Commission will be selected through a proper procedure which may have the central authority.

After the press conference, a meeting was held between the Federal Ministers for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Finance Minister Asad Umar for devising a mechanism for control of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

Dr Naseem said there are two types of Public Sector Companies in Pakistan i.e. Incorporated Companies, under the companies laws of Pakistan and Statutory Corporations which are created through statutes.

Currently, all the PSEs are under administrative control of the Federal Ministries/Departments. For effective management and control of PSEs, a holding company may be incorporated. The Law Minister said a holding company shall be empowered to nominate directors of PSEs on the Board by Amendment in Articles of Association.

He was also of the opinion that the statutory provisions in case of the Statutory Corporations may be amended so that the newly-created Holding Company may acquire management and control of the corporation. The proposed amendments in the statutes must also expressly include the power to appoint directors and other officers in Statutory Corporations.

On the appointment of Chief Executives and Directors, the Federal Law Minister was of the view that in Public Sector Companies, both must be appointed through an open competitive process via public advertisement.

Finance Minister, Asad Umar appreciated the suggestions and proposed that they may be moved before the cabinet for approval. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Maleeka Bukhari, Chairman SECP, Tahir Mehmood and Raja Naeem Akbar, a consultant of Law Ministry were also present during the meeting.