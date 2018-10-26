Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that young generation is the national asset and it is the government's responsibility to provide them with opportunities of higher education and success in life.

He said that the national youth are qualified and hardworking. He expressed these remarks while addressing the convocation of Islamia University Bahawalpur after the distribution of medals to the students.

The Punjab governor paid tributes to the faculty and parents of the students getting distinctions and degrees and said that students who get education at university level are lucky that they reached to this point and now it is their responsibility to use their abilities in service of the country. He advised the students to respect their parents and teachers. He added, "We have to equip our youth with modern technology to compete with developed nations."

He said that Islamia University has achieved significant success in the field of education. He said that Bahawalpur is a historic city which has always been a centre of education and literature. He said that goals have been set for the universities throughout the province - production and use of solar energy in universities, provision and conservation of drinking water.

He said that students actively participate in Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green Pakistan Programme and it is positive that Islamia University of Bahawalpur has planted 50,000 plants under the plan.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq during his welcome address shed light on the University's development projects. He said that in the last four years, 105,204 students have been issued degrees while in the earlier 38 years since it start, 112,904 degrees were awarded to the students. He said that in the convocation a total of 515 graduates have been awarded degrees including 13 students of Phd, 20 of MPhil, 47 gold medals and 44 students have been awarded silver medals while 391 students were awarded degrees in BS, BSc, MA, MSc disciplines.

Later, the governor inaugurated 2 newly constructed buildings of girls hostels at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus Bahawalpur. He visited the buildings and briefed that these buildings have been completed at a cost of 189.471 million rupees.

The governor also inaugurated 68 newly constructed residences for the officials and teachers of Islamia University of Bahawalpur completed at a cost of 291.533 million rupee.