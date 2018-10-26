GOVT IS NOT ABLE TO RUN AFFAIRS

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Saturday | October 27, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:04 PM | October 27, 2018
Shooting incident in Pittsburgh results in multiple casualties
8:40 PM | October 27, 2018
NATO’s biggest exercise since Cold War draws protests in Norway
7:36 PM | October 27, 2018
Railways to generate Rs10bn revenue: Sh Rasheed
7:33 PM | October 27, 2018
PEMRA launches campaign against Indian DTH, C-Line
7:22 PM | October 27, 2018
Peshawar SSP abducted in Islamabad
6:22 PM | October 27, 2018
113 illegal migrants intercepted in Croatia
6:11 PM | October 27, 2018
Barca coach wary of 'wounded' Madrid
6:06 PM | October 27, 2018
PPP seeks transparency on terms of foreign debt
5:06 PM | October 27, 2018
Israel accuses Syria, Iran of ordering Gaza rocket fire
5:03 PM | October 27, 2018
Shahzad Akbar terms his UK visit very successful
3:40 PM | October 27, 2018
Assets beyond means: NAB launches inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif
3:39 PM | October 27, 2018
Kashmiris sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Fawad
3:31 PM | October 27, 2018
SC orders to eliminate encroachments from Karachi within 15 days
3:29 PM | October 27, 2018
Saudi rejects Turkey call to extradite Khashoggi killers
3:22 PM | October 27, 2018
Australia drop Paine, name Finch as ODI captain
3:22 PM | October 27, 2018
Sri Lanka president suspends parliament amid crisis
3:00 PM | October 27, 2018
SC imposes ban on airing Indian contents on Pakistani channels
1:57 PM | October 27, 2018
Pak Navy ready for safeguarding territorial waters of country: Naval Chief
1:40 PM | October 27, 2018
FIA arrests Omni Group chairman's son in money laundering case
1:15 PM | October 27, 2018
Afghans risk their lives to vote in delayed Kandahar poll
GOVT IS NOT ABLE TO RUN AFFAIRS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
GOVT IS NOT ABLE TO RUN AFFAIRS
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
October 27, 2018
Govt seeks Saudi-like deal from UAE
October 27, 2018
Govt to ensure due share of net hydel profit to provinces: Minister
October 27, 2018
Top court directs govt to compensate Amal’s family
2:51 PM | October 26, 2018
Govt reopens closed doors of investment: Farrukh
Top Stories
3:40 PM | October 27, 2018
Assets beyond means: NAB launches inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif
9:26 AM | October 27, 2018
President, PM reiterate unflinching diplomatic, political support to Kashmir cause
11:36 AM | October 27, 2018
Pakistan not to hold any covert talks either with India or Israel: Fawad
3:31 PM | October 27, 2018
SC orders to eliminate encroachments from Karachi within 15 days
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus