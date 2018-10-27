Share:

Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan is organising a seminar on ‘Access to Information for Responsible Governance” at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk on Saturday (today). Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan will preside over while Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah will be the key note speaker. Speakers include former minister for state Qayyum Nizami, The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari, Information Commissioners Hasan Iqbal and Saeed Akhtar Ansari and Cyber legal arm president Almas Ali Jovinda.