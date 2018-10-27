Share:

ISLAMABAD – Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza met with the medal winners of 18th Asian Games and Third Paralympics Games here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Nadeem won bronze in javelin throw and Haider Ali won two gold and one bronze medals in the 3rd Paralympics Games. The IPC Minister said: “Private sector must step forward to help government in getting sponsorship for the athletes. We will formulate new sports policy in collaboration and consultation with the provinces.” Congratulating the medal winners, she said: “They are the true ambassadors of the country and an asset to the entire nation. Although we have very limited resources, yet we will try to facilitate our athletes in the best possible manner.”–Staff Reporter