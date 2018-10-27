Share:

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unannounced visit to Oman, an Arab state with which Israel has no diplomatic ties, and met with Sultan Qaboos, the premier's office said Friday.

The two leaders discussed the Middle East peace process "and other issues of shared interest", it said in a statement released after Netanyahu returned from the first such visit by an Israeli premier for more than two decades.

Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife Sara and his delegation included Mossad intelligence chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The visit came at the invitation of Sultan Qaboos and followed "lengthy contacts between the two countries", the statement said. It formed part of "the policy outlined by Prime Minister Netanyahu on deepening relations with the states of the region", it said. In 1994, then-Israeli premier Yitzhak Rabin visited Oman, and acting prime minister Shimon Peres also made a visit in 1996 and the two countries agreed to open trade representative offices.

In October 2000, Oman closed the offices after the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada.

Defence minister picks new army chief of staff

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Friday he has selected Aviv Kochavi, a former military intelligence head, as the army's new chief of staff.

Kochavi, who has served as deputy chief of staff since 2017, was picked after "consultations with dozens of people" including former premiers, Lieberman's office said. Kochavi is set to take up the post at the start of 2019, succeeding General Gadi Eisenkot, whose term ends this year. The appointment must first be approved by a government committee due to meet on Sunday, before going before cabinet.

Kochavi has served as head of the army's northern command and as military intelligence chief during the 2014 war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the choice of Kochavi, a graduate of Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

"Kochavi is the most worthy candidate to be the IDF's next chief of staff," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Eisenkot, the current chief of staff, congratulated his deputy on being selected to succeed him, the army said in a statement, adding that Kochavi is "a distinguished officer with extensive combat experience from multiple combat theatres."