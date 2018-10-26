Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Kashmiris dwelling both sides of the line of control and rest of the world will observe black day on Saturday - (today) to express protest and indignation against Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir state since 72 years from this day of October 27, 1947.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 71 years ago absolutely against the wishes of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Kashmir freedom struggle is already at climax in the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir valley since past over two years after martyrdom of young freedom loving Kashmiri Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian troops on July 8, in 2016 - with mass anti-India and pro-freedom street agitation by the people most particularly the stone-throwing youth for the liberation of the motherland from the forcible and unlawful Indian rule.

Black flags will be hoisted atop buildings at both sides of the line of control - Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir besides wearing black armbands by the participants of the scheduled protest rallies against India's continued forcible occupation over bulk of Jammu & Kashmir state.

It was on this day (October 27) in 1947 when India landed its armed troops at Srinagar airport, invading the Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir people.

Protest rallies and processions - besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises with the coordination of the people from various segments of the civil society.

The rally will be addressed by the leading social and political workers and the representatives of various organizations representing all classes of the civil society. Speakers will highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.