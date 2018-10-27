Share:

LAHORE : High Commissioner of Kenya Prof Julius Kibet Bitok has said that direct flight from Karachi to Nairobi will help improve trade activities between the two countries. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. High Commissioner said that Pakistan and Kenya have good diplomatic ties and maintain steady trade relations. He said that the government of Kenya, with the collaboration of United Nations, is planning to organize a conference on “Sustainable Blue Economy” during next month. This conference will cover the areas of banking system, fisheries, marines, technology and various others. “Pakistan and Kenya has same currency value”, the High Commissioner said and added that Kenya has a stable banking system now. There are no issues of banking channels between the two countries as Pakistani banks are operational in Nairobi. He said that Kenya is also working on digital banking and encouraging its businessmen to use online banking for their transactions.

He said that there are a lot of opportunities for Pakistani investors in Kenya that must be availed as the Kenyan government is ready to support them for establish their businesses. He appreciated the role of LCCI in strengthening the trade and economic ties between both countries.