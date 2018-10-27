Share:

SARGODHA - During the coming season, low kinnow yield was expected due to weather conditions with almost 25 to 30 percent decrease in overall production.

Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS),Muhammad Nawaz Maiken told APP on Friday that current citrus season faced problems including irrigation water shortage, low rains and attacks of diseases. However, despite all this he said, a reasonable yield could be achieved.

He said the rates of Kinnow orchards would increase due to low production, adding that special attention was needed for securing orchards against diseases.

Nawaz Maiken said Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) was striving hard to provide timely consultation to citrus growers and facilitate farmers to cultivate seedless Kinnow variety for enhancing exports.

He said CRIS experts were also providing counseling and assistance to monitor the orchards so that required results could be achieved.

"Seedless quality of Kinnow was also being cultivated which is need of hour to enhance exports", he said. "

A total of 8000 saplings of seedless Kinnow variety would be distributed among growers through ballot and registrations have also been completed for this purpose", he added. He urged growers to consult CRIS for maintenance of orchards and stressed adoption of modern techniques for getting best results.