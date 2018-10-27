Share:

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has jumped 8 places to make it to the top 100 institutions in Asia, according to the QS World University Rankings Asia 2019. LUMS is now ranked at 95 and among the top 19% based on performance. At 41st place regionally, the Employer Reputation indicator is the strongest for LUMS. Since 2014, LUMS has gained 86 places. Over the 5 considered years, the institution moved up 4 times.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings are one of most prestigious and recognised international university rankings in the world. The rankings take into account several performance indicators such as academic and employer reputation; faculty-student ratio; papers per faculty and proportion of international faculty.