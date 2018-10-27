Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top badminton player Mahoor Shahzad won the first match of main round against Egypt’s Rahma Mohamed 2-0 in the Egypt international series 2018 at Cairo International Stadium on Friday. Mahoor displayed quality badminton skills and techniques to tame her Egyptian opponent. Mahoor though faced tough resistance in the first set yet he she remained steadfast and took it 21-15. The Pakistani girl then dominated the second set as well, winning it 21-12 comfortably. Now Mahoor will take on world no 72 Alesia Zatisava of Bulgaria. Talking to The Nation after her first round win, Mahoor said: “It was a very tough match. We both were picking each other’s points so we had long rallies which required a lot of stamina. My stamina proved better than her’s, so I was able to beat her.”–Staff Reporter