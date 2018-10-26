Share:

There is need to make the lives of the people easy rather to make them complicated and pressed day by day.

It creates bitterness in the minds of the people about the rulers. Disciplined flow of traffic should be ensured on the roads by deploying at least four wardens in every chowk/crossings.

Traffic officers can get the help of young students awaiting their results of metric and inter to voluntarily help the Govt. as an intern of a social service. This internship should be made mandatory for these young people. In this way they will not be wasting their time rather to serving the people and helping traffic personnel.

Senior citizens should get exemption of wearing helmet because of their differences ailments in the body. There is also no need to make the second rider of motorcycle to wear helmet. Motorcycle is a transport of lower middle class people and they should not be victimised at all.

Naya Pakistan does not mean tightening the nose of the people who are already suffering miserably at the hands of inflation, injustice and delayed justice.

PROF. KHALID MAHMUD HASHMI,

October 17.