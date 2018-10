Share:

ATTOCK-A man axed his wife to death over some domestic dispute here on Friday, police said.

The accused, resident of Gali Jagir area, exchanged harsh words with wife over some domestic issues. The verbal clash turned violent after which the culprit axed his wife to death and fled the scene. The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against the murderer and started further investigation.