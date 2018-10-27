Share:

An additional district and session judge Zafar Iqbal on Friday awarded death penalty to a man for killing his wife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict besides awarding him one-year sentence for injuring his sister-in-law. The court announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidences. According to prosecution, Riasat Majeed had murdered his wife Tasleem and injured his sister-in-law over a domestic issue in 2016 in the limits of Kahna police station.