Share:

islamabad - Federal Ministry of Education on Friday appointed the heads of three public sector universities of the city with the final approval of the president.

However, the academic circles expressed their concerns on the selection of new heads as they observed ‘no change’ in the selection process and the appointments made.

Details said, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ali, ex-Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad has been appointed the VC University of Quaid-i-Azam (QAU).

Professor Dr. Zai-ul-Qayyum, the Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat (UoG) has been appointed the new VC Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), while Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, the former rector International Islamic University (AIOU) has been again appointed the rector of the university for the next four years.

The notification issued for the appointment of IIU said “In pursuance of clause 9 (10 International Islamic University Ordinance 1985, the President of Pakistan being Chancellor, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai as Rector, International Islamic University, Islamabad with immediate effect for a period of four years in terms of clause 12(10) of the Ordinance”.

All the three candidates selected to govern the respective universities were on top of the list in the final summary sent to the Prime Minister (PM) for final approval.

Spokesperson IIU in its official statement said that Pro. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has assumed his office as rector of the university.

The statement said that Pro. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai is a scientist and has earlier served at QAU and University of Balochistan as VC, while serving as the rector IIU in last four years.

The faculty members of IIU expressed hope that rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai will address the issues of IIU and take action on the illegal appointments and other problems of students and faculty.

Meanwhile, all education circles have expressed disappointed over the new appointments made by the new government.

“Its old wine in new packing,” said the eminent educationist and analyst Dr. Tahir Malik.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government looks like it is de-tracking from its vow of strengthening the education system in the country.

He said the government should have given the chance to new people to run the universities instead of repeating the episode of previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

All of the selected heads have already governed different universities in Punjab and Islamabad and no exemplary achievements have been made there.

“Government should have trusted new people on these positions,” he said.

President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Islamabad chapter, Dr. Sohail Yusuf said that ASA had reservations on the selection process of the VCs, but will keep hope from the new heads.

He said that the ministry should also evaluate the previous performance of the selected candidates while giving them the next important assignment.

He said “hopefully the newly selected candidates will come with a positive vision and upgrade the universities’ academic and research standards”.

He said the new heads have to avoid their involvement in micro-management issues and focus on uplifting the education standards.

The Quaid-i-Azam University and International Islamic University faced severe administrative crises earlier where students and faculty members remained on protest due to a number of issues.

All three universities were working without permanent heads after the retirement of VC Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf, VC Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddique and Rector International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai.

Final three names shortlisted for Quaid-i-Azam University were Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid and Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan.

For Allama Iqbal Open University, the three candidates were Professor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali and Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai.

The final three names for International Islamic University were Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Prof. Dr. Abbas Chaudhry and Prof Dr. Zabita Shinwari.