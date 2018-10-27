Share:

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Mohsin Hassan Khan has been appointed as chairman of four-member special committee to oversee all cricketing matters in the country.

The other committee members are former captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz while former cricketers Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket, Haroon Rasheed, Director Domestic Cricket, and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies, will assist the committee in carrying out its functions.

Mohsin will be working with former king of swing Wasim Akram, whom he had termed ‘tainted’ many times in the past. Appearing on different television channels in the recent past, Mohsin had always advocated the need to remove ‘tainted’ players from Pakistan cricket set-up.

Pushing his argument, Mohsin had hinted towards Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and others, who were fined by the PCB in 2000 on the recommendations of a match-fixing inquiry commission for not cooperating with the inquiry. Mohsin later told the media that he was briefed by the PCB chairman and Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the issue and he was 99 percent satisfied that there was no authenticity in the allegations investigated against Wasim Akram and other players.

Mohsin said he has accepted the job to serve Pakistan cricket as he has served the game of cricket in the past with utmost honesty and professionalism. "We will be making joint efforts for bringing overall improvement in Pakistan doming all the things on merit," he said. "We have the best team (committee members) with us to help elevate Pakistan cricket. This committee will be under the direct scrutiny of the Chairman PCB and he can question on our any decision," he added.

Wasim Akram said that the committee will bring improvement in the Pakistan cricket and also in the structure of the first-class cricket working on the guideline of ‘quality more than quantity’. "We will also be bringing improvement in women cricket that is why we have a former women cricket captain in the committee," said the former swing king. "I will continue my responsibility as cricket commentator as well and adjust myself according to the need of Pakistan cricket," he added.

To a query, he said he believes that there are no restrictions on him in the light of the Justice Qaayyum report which probed match-fixing scandal two decades ago and the PCB has given him a clean chit in this regard by including him in the committee.

COO Subhan Ahmed said that the special committee would assist and advise PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in the review of the plans for promotion and conduct of game of cricket at all levels in the country. “The term of reference for the committee include formulating playing conditions for domestic matches, overseeing appointment of selection committees, overseeing the appointment of national team coaches.

“The four-member committee will meet the chief selector and coach (men, women and junior teams) three times a year, and review plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators. The committee will also receive an annual assessment of performance from the management on umpires and referees,” he said. “It will be responsible for preparation and quality of pitches, the condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets), and giving views on any other matter referred by the chairman,” he added.

Subhan also made it clear that the selection committee will continue to function independently and the cricket committee will not interfere in the working of the team management. "But they will oversee performances and guide the board on these issues," he said. "The committee does not have decision making powers and will purely guide us on making decisions. Given the stature of these cricketers, we will be taking very seriously the recommendations of this cricket committee," he added.

The PCB Chairman said that as far the appointment of Pakistan team is concerned, it will be done through a process and obviously chairman’s nod will be the final in this regard. Mani rejected a questioner that he has taken u-turn on the participation of Pakistan players in T10 League and finally granted permission to them.

"Prior to issuance of NOC to our players, we conducted a detailed investigation from our own sources and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and then from the ICC, which gave us firm assurance that there will be no threat (cricket corruption) of any kind to our players in their participation in the league," he added.