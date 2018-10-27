Share:

HYDERABAD - The Senate's Sub-Committee on Power held a meeting at the Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited (LPGCL) in Jamshoro on Friday to consult the officials and the associated companies over rehabilitation of the defunct power plant.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the Sub-Committee's Convener Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak said the committee was considering a public private partnership venture to arrange finances required for rehabilitation of the 150 Megawatt coal fired plant.

"Under this arrangement the private partner will share profit with the company for a period of 5 to 10 years while making complete investment in the overhaul," the senator said. The overhaul works would take 6 to 7 months to complete, he added.

He expressed hope that the committee would complete the process of selecting a private partner under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in a period of one month.

"The good distinctive thing about Lakhra Power Plant is that the indigenous coal is being used to produce the electricity," Khattak observed.

He said the country was already confronting a foreign exchange deficit and the projects like those could help reduce that deficit by using the local mineral for the power generation.

"Another good news is that the plant can be completely revived," he said, adding that when the plant became functional it would provide employment to 1,000 to 1,200 workers at the plant and to 7,000 to 8,000 people at the Lakhra coal mines.

The senator told that it was the Sub-Committee's initial visit to the plant, expressing hope that during a period of around a month their endeavors would bring result. The Chinese, German and Japanese companies had shown interest in the plant as well but the government would prefer local companies. "But what's going to happen is that in any condition this plant has to be made operational," he emphasized, adding that all the senators in the Sub-Committee believe that it could be made operational.

He told that the solar power plants were selling electricity at Rs.20 per unit to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) but the Lakhra plant would generate the same electricity at Rs.6 per unit.

"The Chinese, who designed the plant, were given good quality coal samples. After construction the plant was operated with average quality coal which damaged its components," he observed.

The senator said the Sub-Committee had decided parameters of the coal which would be complied so that the plant would not damage again after the intended overhaul. "Between 15 to 20 percent of ash, 5 to 7 percent of sulfur and 28 to 30 percent moisture levels in the coal will be maintained," he told.

Responding to another query, the senator said the federal government would not be able to provide billions of rupees required for the plant's rehabilitation pointing that Rs.150 billion from Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) had been slashed in the supplementary finance bill.

"If we ask government to give some billions for this project, which is though a very important project, we will have to wait for the next budget and the project would further delay," he observed. Therefore, he added, a private partner would not only provide finances but also rehabilitate the plant and would operate it as well for a certain period of time.

He assured that the government would ensure that no existing plant employee was sacked. "The private operator may double the salaries of the well performing staff who would draw higher than the government salaries," he hoped.

Khattak said the staff would also be provided training courses to upgrade their professional skills. He described the model being applied for overhaul of the plant as Balance, Modernize, Operate and Transfer (BMOT) model which was different from Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

"Some 186 state owned enterprises are causing loss of Rs.1,300 billion rupees per year. If this model becomes successful at the plant it can be adopted in other state owned enterprises as well," he said, adding that the Sub-Committee's senators believed that the model offered a win win situation for all stakeholders.