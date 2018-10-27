Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued production orders for Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif so that he can attend the National Assembly session, reported private TV channels.

Under the production orders, the opposition leader will attend the NA session on October 29. The production orders will help Shehbaz to attend all the sessions of the lower house of the parliament.

Copies of the production orders have been sent to the National Accountability Bureau chairman and NAB Lahore DG. After the session, Shehbaz will be returned to NAB custody.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scandal on October 5; however, the PML-N president has denied all the charges against him.

APP adds: Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the legislative business in the National Assembly, said a PM Office statement.