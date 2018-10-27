Share:

KARACHI - NAB team raided the office of the Sindh Information Department at the Sindh Secretariat here on Friday taken away the office record.

According to the details, the four members’ team of NAB officials rushed to the office of director advertisements and inquired about records. The officials inquired about the issues to the director Zulfiqar Shah, deputy director Azeem Shah and other officials were interrogated.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the officials were unable to provide the satisfactory answers and also decline to provide the record which resulting NAB official taken away the available records from the office.

It’s worth mentioning here that the there are three inquiries pending with NAB against Information Department. The department did not provide the relevant record even to NAB. NAB officials have taken away score of files.

Sources said that the NAB officials were looking after the massive corruption ahead of distribution of advertisement to the news organisations in between the years of 2012 to 2015. It’s worth mentioning here that the as many as 39 officials of the Information Department were already named in the inquires.