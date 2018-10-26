Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). During his visit to the Saripur and Pandu sectors, the COAS acknowledged and praised the high morale and operational readiness of the troops and reassured them of Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability of the region. The COAS, while reiterating Pakistan’s investment in peace, made a strong statement when he said that Kashmir issue continues to be the most essential unresolved agenda between India and Pakistan, and declared his support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

It is important to understand the context of the COAS’s statements to understand why the declarations of support were needed. The COAS's statement comes days after violence across India-held Kashmir left at least 14 people dead, when an explosion occurred among a crowd protesting against Indian occupation. The Pakistani Foreign Office reacted sharply to the violence, and the alleged involvement of Indian forces in the explosions. The COAS’s statement on Thursday was a reaffirmation of that of the Foreign Office. His visit to the Line of Control after the attack was necessary to boost the morale of those serving in an area which often sees instances of border violence and skirmishes increase after such incidents.

The COAS’s statement that Kashmir is the top unresolved agenda was not surprising, and was perhaps necessary considering India’s notorious human rights violations record in Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan, while condemning the killings, said it was time India move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Yet it doesn’t seem we will see such effort soon- or at least not until the Indian elections. Until then, Pakistan can only give our statements of support, and appear as a united front on this issue.