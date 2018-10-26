Share:

Oscar-nominated Egyptian actor Omar Sharif converted and changed his name in 1955 to marry his wife Faten Hamama. He was born Michel Dimitri Chalhoub to a family of Melkite Christians in Alexandria, Egypt.

Singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, known by his stage name Cat Stevens, converted to Islam in 1977 and halted his career two years later to focus on work in the Muslim community - not returning to music until the release of a new album in 2006.

Rapper Ice Cube converted to Islam in the 1990s. In 2017 he said he was still a practicing Muslim, but told The Daily Beast “I might change religions three or four times before I die”.

Comedian Dave Chappelle became a Muslim in 1998. “I don’t normally talk about my religion publicly because I don’t want people to associate me and my flaws with this beautiful thing,” he told Time magazine in 2005. “And I believe it is a beautiful religion if you learn it the right way.”