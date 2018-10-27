Share:

BEIJING - More than 50,000 militants from 21 terrorist organizations are currently operating in Afghanistan, the country's deputy defense minister, Hilaluddin Helal, said on Friday.

"Currently, 21 terrorist organizations are operating in the country. The total number of militants stands at 50,200," Helal said at the eight Beijing Xiangshan Forum on defense, which opened on Thursday.

The minister added that Afghanistan had become "a central battlefield" for members of various terrorist organizations that are "fighting for influence in the region."

"[The number of militants active in Afghanistan] includes 8,023 international terrorists," Helal stressed, noting that Taliban is the biggest group operating in the country and is comprised of about 38,000 people.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) now has over 2,000 members in Afghanistan, he underlined.

"As much as 70 percent of IS [members] are Pakistanis, 6 percent are Uzbeks, 4 percent are Chechens, 3 percent are Arabs, 1 percent are Chinese and 14 percent are Afghans," Helal pointed out.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering Taliban insurgency. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the IS.

Annual security meeting kicks off in W Afghan city

Xinhua adds:An annual security conference kicked off in western Afghan city here on Friday with speakers at the opening session calling for more efforts to bring about peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Participants from different institutions and regional countries will focus on Afghan security and peace during the 7th Herat Security Dialogue, a two-day conference starting Friday in the city, capital of western Afghan province of Herat.

The event was organized by Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS), an independent Afghan research institute.

"This year, we are holding security dialogue in Herat again but unfortunately Afghanistan is still struggling with a range of challenges," Rangin Dadfar Spanta, chairman of AISS board, told participants.

"We need dialogue, we need talks, the practice of violence must be ended," Spanta former Afghan national security adviser and former foreign minister said, adding that the only way to end the prolonged conflict was negotiations and political dialogues.

Addressing the event, Ismatulla Irgashev, special representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, said that Uzbekistan will continue its efforts to help Afghans to bring peace and stability and build a peaceful future.

"We are with you, we are at your side and we will never leave you alone," Irgashev said.

He also noted that Tashkent will continue its efforts for increasing the annual trade volume between the two neighboring countries to one billion US dollars.

He added that Uzbekistan supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace talks with the Taliban and other militant groups.

The comments came as the Afghan Taliban outfit confirmed earlier this month that its leaders had held talks with the US special envoy for Afghan peace and reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, in Qatar's capital Doha.

The Afghan-born US veteran diplomat Khalilzad, after touring Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and meeting Taliban leaders, visited Kabul earlier this month and held talks with leaders and politicians within and outside the Afghan government.

Macedonia to send 12 servicemen to Afghanistan

Macedonia will send 12 servicemen to Afghanistan in November on a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-led mission, Macedonian Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said Thursday.

Speaking in front of the Parliament's Defense and Security Committee, the defense minister said the servicemen will participate in the missions for six months in the Train, Advice and Assist Command-West, part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

She said that the funding for compensation and wages will be covered by Macedonia, whereas transport, accommodation and food costs are provided by partner countries.

Apart from the 12 servicemen that will be deployed in Afghanistan, Macedonia will also take part in the European Union-led military operation ALTHEA for six months with one staff officer in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sekerinska said.

"The decision for us to participate in the missions is reached in the Parliament, but it is a fact that our army in the name of interoperability and NATO membership will have to have more troops in NATO-led missions," said Sekerinska.

In July, during the NATO summit in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the military bloc's decision to invite the Macedonian government to start accession talks.

On Aug. 21, the Macedonian government received the guidelines it needs to meet the NATO accession conditions within a period of 18 months. Th

e document included a number of political, economic, security and judicial conditions that should be implemented by April 2020.