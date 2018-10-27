Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition had no leadership and no ideology, it was using politics as a tool to save the money looted by them during their parties rule.

Fawad said he believed that over 50 persons in opposition accused of corruption would go behind the bars.

In a video statement, he said startling disclosures had been made in the Supreme Court. He said history was being made in public interest cases being heard by the chief justice of Pakistan.

The minister said the entire nation was standing behind the chief justice over these cases. He said it was stance of PTI for past two years that Nawaz Sharif would go to jail as it knew the facts about the cases against Sharif family.

He said if they took a neutral stance, the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif would support the stance of PTI but they could not do so as they had collected millions of rupees as their fee. He said faces of those who whitened their black money in the past were turning pale.

Earlier in a tweet, the minister said if senior advocate Khawaja Haris had not received fee worth millions of rupees from his client, he himself would have accepted that Nawaz Sharif deserved punishment.

