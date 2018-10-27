Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tournament commenced here at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Skyview Golf & Country Club Friday. Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Secretary Brig (R) Shahid Wahab Rao graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. Sponsored by PGA, the tournament will be played from October 26 to 28 here at PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club. Besides Pakistan Air Force, professional golfers from all over the country will participate in the event. The PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club has recently been awarded accreditation with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and hence selected to host its first ranking tournament.–Staff Reporter