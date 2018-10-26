Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday visited the Pakistan Headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

The AJK president met Head of the Mission and Chief Military Observer, Maj-Gen José Eladio Alcaín, and other officers of UNMOGIP.

During the meeting, Masood Khan said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan attach highest importance to the second oldest peacekeeping mission of the United Nations, which has been rendering its services since 1951 with the highest degree of professionalism in pursuance of the UN Charter and the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The AJK president also apprised the Head of the Mission about the situation along the Line of Control and informed him that the Pakistani and AJK governments and armed forces of Pakistan have come up with a comprehensive strategy to provide protection and relief to the residents living along the Line of Control in AJK, that includes construction of bunkers and increase in compensation for the affectees. He wished the Observers well and assured them of the full cooperation in completion of their mission. Masood Khan said that Pakistan and Azad Kashmir fully respected absolute neutrality and impartiality of UNMOGIP.

Peace and security, he said, are imperative for South Asia, and the mission is playing a very constructive role in this regard.