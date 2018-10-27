Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday contacted Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and exchanged views on the affairs of coalition government in Punjab, said a press release issued by PML-Q’s media cell here.

Expressing gratitude to Ch Parvez Elahi for cooperation regarding Punjab affairs, the Prime Minister said that in the journey for change, they would work together in the Punjab province.

Assuring the prime minister his full cooperation, Ch Parvez Elahi said that he will get more good news from Punjab as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was doing very good work. Parvez Also wished the PM good luck for his coming visits to Malaysia and China.

Also, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi hosted luncheon reception in honour of the Press Gallery Committee. Provincial ministers, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan was working day and night for strengthening country’s economy with good intention and positive thinking of bringing improvement in the life of common man. Parvez said Khan had brought a very good package from Saudi Arabia. He further said that the Prime Minister's 50 per cent concession in the electricity bills of the farmers was also very appreciable. He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had minted money in every project besides destroying the agriculture, the backbone of country’s economy.