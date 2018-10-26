Share:

“Global arrogance is not satisfied with the Islamic Revolution's success because it is quite aware of the fact that our victory would result in the globalization of Islam.”

– Gholam Ali Haddad.

Iranians think of al-Afghani as the

intellectual godfather of the

Islamic Revolution.

Many students of history overlook the connection between the overthrow of Mohammad Mossadegh’s government and the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979. However, both events are connected in the sense that the former added to people’s frustration and fury against the King who was imposed on them.

For Shariati, Mossadegh was ‘convicted of the crime of having afflicted the first lash at the pillaging West’ as the elected Iranian Prime Minister nationalised the Iranian oil Industry. The prototype of the future revolution was the bloody uprising of June 1963 against the pro-Western regime in Iran. It was this uprising that brought Ruhollah Khomeini to political prominence.

The 1979 revolution in Iran was a joint effort of all segments of the society against the King that was sapping people’s blood. However, clerics successfully hijacked it. In Iran, Jamal al-Din al-Afghani is revered as the intellectual godfather of the Islamic Revolution, which Michel Foucault called the first great insurrection against the global system of the West.