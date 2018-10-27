Share:

rawalpindi - Police have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in kidnapping a lawyer from Wah Cantt along with three of his accomplices including a cop and killing him in Pindi Bhattian, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

However, the identity of the detained suspect was kept a secret to trace the three other fleeing killers, sources said. The deceased lawyer was identified as Saqlain Abbas, the resident of Hosakay, Pindi Bhattian, sources said.

According to sources, a lawyer named Saqlain Abbas was kidnapped by a gang of four men from Losar Sharfu, within limits of Police Station Wah Saddar on Friday last and taken to Pindi Bhattian. The reason behind the kidnapping was that lawyer married a girl named Zoya Rafaqat against her parents’ will and shifted to Losar Sharfu. They said the heirs of a girl including a cousin Ramez, who is Punjab police, had traced the lawyer and the girl and kidnapped them.

The kidnappers shot dead Saqlain in Pindi Bhattian and threw his dead body near a canal, sources added. Police recovered dead body and shifted it to DHQ for autopsy.

Wah Saddar police registered case on complaint of father of Saqlain and arrested a suspected killer during a raid in Pindi Bhattian. The suspected killer was moved to PS Wah Saddar for further investigation.

SHO PS Wah Saddar Yasir Kiyani, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said police had arrested a suspect and shifted him to lock up. Police are looking for the other three killers, he said.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed during aerial firing in a marriage ceremony at Ratta Amral. The deceased was said to be the sister of groom. Police reached the incident site and began investigation.

On the other hand, a fire broke out in Child Nursery at Military Hospital (CMH) in Saddar. The management has extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

Fire erupted at Child Nursery of Officers Family Wing at CMH, Chungi Number 22.