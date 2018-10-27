Share:

LAHORE - Police are going through CCTV footage to identify suspects who snatched away a newborn from the nursery ward of a leading state-run hospital, early this week.

Police officer Ali Waseem Friday said the footage would be helpful, although police investigators were using all available resources to find out the baby girl. “The suspect will be arrested very soon and the child will be handed over to his mother,” SP (Model Town) Ali Waseem said after meeting parents of newborn.

This latest incident of newborn’s kidnapping comes just two months after city police smashed the network of an international child trafficking ring.

Also, this was the second baby taken away from Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital within last two months.

The hospital administration provided CCTV footage to the investigators as police registered a criminal case against unidentified abductors. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Chungi Amarsidhu.

According to the FIR, a 22-year-old woman Sidrah Bibi was admitted to the Gynaecology ward of Jinnah Hospital where she delivered a baby girl on Wednesday. Several hours later unidentified persons entered the hospital and took away the newborn.

The abductions of newborn from public hospitals are not rare in this provincial metropolis. In several cases, police successfully recovered the abducted children by arresting the culprits with the help of CCTV footage. In a few cases, the suspects appeared to be relatives of the victims or hospital staff. But the abduction on a newborn from the same Jinnah Hospital in mid August triggered panic in the town as police unearthed a three-member gang including a Nigerian couple.

The key suspect was a local woman named by police as Parveen who admitted that she had sold the baby to a Nigerian national. The police, on the information provided by the lady, arrested a Nigerian national and his wife and recovered the child from their possession. A police official claimed Ahmed Bilal and his Mehwish were taken into custody as they used geo-fencing to locate the key suspect.