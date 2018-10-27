Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that international community cannot maintain continuous silence over the occupation of held Kashmir by 500,000 Indian armed forces since 71 years and urged it to rein in Modi to stop perpetual atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

In his message on the eve of the Black Day being observed by Kashmiris in Pakistan and the world over to mark the day Indian forces occupied the held Kashmir seventy-one years ago, the PPP chairman said that more than 70,000 Kashmiris have been done to death brutally by occupying Indian forces during their struggle for right to self-determination.

Bilawal further said that people of Pakistan have an emotional, spiritual and historic bond with Kashmiri and its people. “Our moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris shall continue till achieving their right to self-determination,” he added.

The chairman expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people, adding that the PPP will always be at the forefronts at every available forum to raise voice for them.