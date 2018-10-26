Share:

ATTOCK-Over a 100 employees of Population Welfare Department took out a protest rally and kept Kutchery Road blocked for hours demanding extension of their contracts and payment of salaries along with arrears.

Those took out the protest rally included male and female family welfare workers, family welfare assistants and others. They were holding placards inscribed with their demands and were shouting slogans condemning the policies of the govt. They said, "We have been working in this department for the last three years but now govt has stopped our salaries and refused to extend our contracts."

They said that in Attock distirct there were 144 contract employees while across the Punjab there were 3700 employees whose salaries have been stopped . They demanded that high-ups must take notice , extend their contract service and release their salaries along with arrears.

District Population Officer Zafar Iqbal when contacted said that those employees had been working under a project since 2015 and the govt had now discontinued the project and did not extend their contracts but now the govt had decided to extend their contracts upto December, 2018.

He said that the salaries of all the employees would be paid in the first week of November. Zafar Iqbal said that govt had decided to carry out TPV (Third Party Validation) of the project and after the recommendations of TPV, the future of the project and its employees will be decided.