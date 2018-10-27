Share:

LAHORE : As part of its efforts towards ensuring the social development of Pakistan through quality education, PSO CSR Trust has entered into an agreement with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) for the sponsorship of six deserving scholars currently inducted at LUMS via their National Outreach Programme (NOP). An agreement was signed between the two organisations at a ceremony held at the Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) of LUMS. PSO CSR Trust also presented a cheque of approximately Rs 5.1 million as part of the support to LUMS. Those in attendance included Dr Arshad Ahmad – Vice Chancellor of LUMS, who was accompanied by the LUMS Development Team as well as Shahzad Safdar – General Manager HR, PSO, who was accompanied by Ms Aisha Rashid and Ms Rabbia Anwaar representing the PSO CSR Trust. Numerous financially disadvantaged but intellectually bright scholars are inducted into LUMS programs through the NOP stream.

Many scholars deemed eligible for the university’s programs hail from underprivileged areas. According to the agreement, the selected six NOP scholars will directly benefit from a one-year financial assistance provided on behalf of PSO.