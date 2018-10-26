Share:

SARGODHA-The armed guards of a factory owned by a PTI lawmaker manhandled and held hostage a Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team during a raid when the team seized 5,000 liters of unhygienic edible oil manufactured from chicken remains.

The PFA team conducted the raid at the factory situated at village 35/SB on Lahore-Sargodha Road. On the occasion, the factory guards offered intense resistance to the raiding team and huge contingent of police was called. However, the PFA team seized five thousand liters of unhygienic oil made from chicken waste which was to be supplied to some ghee factories of Faisalabad.

PFA authorities fined Rs200,000 to the owner and also sealed the factory. On the other hand, according to PML-N sources, the factory was sealed on the recovery of unhygienic oil but no case was registered on the charges of holding the team hostage and putting resistance as the factory belongs to a PTI MPA.