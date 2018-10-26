Share:

WAZIRABAD-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has taken various steps to make Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) fully functional and released Rs1.5 billion.

She has directed early recruitment of scale one to 17 medical and administrative staff. She also sought a report including proposals and details of the problems faced by WIC.

Earlier, the medical superintendent had informed the Punjab Government about the hurdles which resist the functionality of WIC. The health minister released the funds and gave approval for recruitment of staff.

The WIC has a state-of-the-art building completed and equipped with modern machinery with the expense of Rs1.75 billion. Construction of the residences of the ataff will now start for which all paper work is already complete. Functionality of WIC may facilitate a population of almost 100 million in 6 districts Gujranwala Division.