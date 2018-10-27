Share:

LAHORE - Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (ZTBL) grabbed the 45 plus senior doubles title in the 3rd EBM Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 while Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Ushna Suhail and Sara Mansoor stormed into the men’s and ladies’ singles finals respectively here at PLTA tennis courts on Friday.

In the seniors doubles 45 plus, the pair of Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan played superbly against Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan, routing them by 6-1, 6-4. The winning pair took the first set conceding just one point while won the second set 6-4.

In the men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan thrashed Muzamil Murtaza 6-1, 6-1. The top faced no difficulty in trouncing struggling Muzamil as he took both the sets conceding just one point in each set. Mohammad Abid also displayed quality tennis skills, pace and venom to outpace his experienced opponent Shehzad Khan 6-1, 6-0.

In the ladies’ singles semifinals, Pakistan’s world ranking holder player Ushna Suhail (ZTBL) crushed young Noor Malik (ZTBL) 6-0, 6-0. Ushna dominated the match right from the word go and never allowed her opponent to win even a single point, thus registered a thrashing victory and booked berth in the final. In the second semifinal, Sara Mansoor, who recently led the Pakistan women tennis team as playing captain, outclassed Asfa Shahbaz 6-0, 6-0.

In U-18 semifinals, Mohammad Shoaib beat Ahmad Kamil 6-3, 6-2 while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman toppled Saqib Hayyat 6-1, 6-1. In U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamid Israr/Semi Zeb beat Yahya Ehtisham/Hasheesh Kumar 4-3, 1-4, 4-3 while Farman Shakeel/Hassan Ali outlasted Bilal Asim/Shaeel Tahir 4-0, 4-2.

In U-10 quarterfinals, Hamza Roman thrashed Rai Waleed 8-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan routed Alina Suleiman 8-2, Ameer Mazari toppled Asfand Yar 8-3, Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) crushed Aqsa Akram 8-0. In U-10 semifinals, Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) beat Amir Mezari 8-0 and Hamza Roman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-1.

In U-18 doubles final, Mohammad Shoaib/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Ahmad Kamil/Saqib Hayat 6-3, 7-5 to grab the title while in seniors doubles 60 plus, Rai Zahid Zafar/Dr Naveed beat Asad Niaz/Imran Noon 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.