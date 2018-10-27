Share:

Lahore - Rehman Saleem dominated the opening day of the 35th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship, which commenced here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday.

Besides Rehman, Danish Javed and Hamza Kardar, both from Lahore Gymkhana, emerged as strong contenders with net score of 67, five under par and lied three strokes behind the leader. Suleman Akhter (Gymkhana), Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana) and Usman Jamil (Gymkhana) also performed well and were bracketed at a score of net 69 and look determined to improve their standing over the remaining two rounds. At a score of net 70 were Khawaja Jehanzaib Saleh and Farooq A Khan and following them at a score of net 71 were Ayaz Saleem, Sardar Murad Khan, Hussain Hamid and Atif Ibrahim.