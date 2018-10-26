Share:

We already know that gases are dangerous in our lives. If we use them carefully means they are not dangerous for us. However, we need to change our old gas cylinders because our old gas cylinders have become old and their walls can leak any time. Because in the gas cylinder, gases meander in the open air. And it doesn’t give guarantee that when it will be blasted. In Shapuk there was a gas cylinder blast, due to which 10 people died. Their gas cylinder became old and they did not change it. Therefore, I suggest to all the people if you have an old gas cylinder, kindly change your old gas cylinder into new and don’t keep the gas cylinder under the sun because it gets warm inside and can blast any time.

MUNEEB A MAQSOOD,

Turbat, October 15.