ISLAMABAD – Small Arms Ammunition (SAA) Factory team clinched the overall trophy by obtaining 124 points while AA Factory finished second (123 points) and Admin Group third (105 points). The students of Sir Syed School and College Campus-9 presented a beautiful tableau performance. The concluding ceremony of 49th POF Inter-Factories Competition 2017-18 was held at the Gymnasium, POF Sports Complex on Friday. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board was the chief guest, who distributed prizes among the position holders. The events include athletics, basketball, badminton, cycling, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, squash, swimming, table tennis, tug-of-war, tennis and volleyball. The chief guest highlighted the importance of sports for the youth and said international level sports facilities of almost all games are available free of cost at POF. “Our administration is upgrading these sports facilities by utilising all available resources so that healthy activities can flourish, he stressed upon the youth to avail these sports facilities and should bring good name for POF at national level. The POF Board Chairman announced a cash prize of Rs 200,000 for first-position holder team of SAA Factory and Rs 150,000 for second position holder team of AA Factory and Rs 100,000 cash prize for third position team Admin Group.–Staff Reporter