Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences organised an awareness seminar on ‘Climate Smart Agriculture: Building Resilience to Climate Change’. Agriculture Planning Additional Secretary Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan was the chief guest. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider highlighted the objectives of the seminar, saying: “Adopting mitigation strategies such as conservation tillage, remote-sensing application, crop diversification and legume integration was the need of hour. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad talked about the modeling and remote sensing tools for sustainable climate smart agriculture. He said climate change poses an additional challenge to agriculture. He said agriculture in Pakistan was significantly affected with short-term climate variability and long-term climate change. He said Pakistan was ranked among the top ten most vulnerable countries in the world. Also, Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) has organised a seminar on Kashmir at its auditorium. Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar was the key note speaker while Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty and students attended it. Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA International Relations Part-II annual examination 2018, MA Punjabi Part-II annual examination 2018, MSc Botany Part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Tourism & Hospital Management Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.