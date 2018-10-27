Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all the commercial drivers will have to go through proper schooling and training otherwise no one would be allowed driving.

Presiding over a special meeting, he said that phase wise commercial drivers will take courses of on road training so that from rickshaw to bus every driver should fully aware of rules and regulations.

He said most of the traffic accidents take place due to the negligence of the drivers. The minister said that imposition of seatbelts and helmets have given fruitful results and similarly more awareness among masses is needed. He also asserted the role of traffic police in this regard and said that this force should come forward in ensuring strict compliance of all the rules and regulations and motivation in the masses as well.

Aleem said that like Lahore in other cities such practices should also be implemented so that in the changing Pakistan a responsible society could be developed.

Senior Minister said that as per model of developed countries in Pakistan traffic system should be systemic and every citizen should be aware of his responsibilities also. He pointed out that licenses of all such drivers would be cancelled who would not take proper training.

Moreover, in another meeting Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by foreign companies on the solid waste management where different proposals were discussed for in time collection of waste and production of different stuff out of it. Senior Minister talking there said that civic institutions should come up to the standard of the developed ones and it is vital that every day waste should be collected from each area within stipulated time. Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately last regime focused all the attention on grabbing money and companies were established just to use maximum funds. He assured that present Government would take practical steps in all the cities for waste management and no negligence would be tolerated.

He appreciated the ideas presented in the meeting and said that model of the countries would replicated in Punjab and in big cities in the first phase.